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Spain Blocks US Airspace Access: A Stand Against Middle East Conflict

Spain has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran conflict. The decision is part of Spain's staunch opposition to US and Israeli actions in the Middle East, deemed illegal and reckless by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. This move intensifies diplomatic tensions between Spain and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:29 IST
Spain Blocks US Airspace Access: A Stand Against Middle East Conflict
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Spain has made a decisive stance in the escalating Middle East conflict by closing its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, according to its defence minister on Monday. This is seen as the country's firm opposition to American and Israeli military actions in the region.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been vocal in condemning the Iran conflict, which he describes as illegal and reckless. By denying the US access to its airspace, as well as jointly operated military bases, Spain reinforces its opposition under Sánchez's leadership, advocating for an end to hostilities.

This diplomatic move has heightened tensions with the US, with President Donald Trump threatening trade repercussions. Sánchez's government remains committed to its position, emphasizing the illegality of the conflict and calling for global peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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