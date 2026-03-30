Left Menu

Amit Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free', Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah announced the government's success in eliminating Naxalism, declaring India 'Naxal-free' by March 31. In Lok Sabha, Shah criticized opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging connections with Naxal sympathizers. He detailed law enforcement actions against Naxalites and criticized past judgments and political support for Naxal-related entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:59 IST
Amit Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free', Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Home Minister Amit Shah confidently declared the country 'Naxal-free' in a statement made in the Lok Sabha on Monday, claiming the government met its target by March 31. Shah used the platform to criticize opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being affiliated with Naxal sympathizers.

Shah provided data on the efforts of security forces, noting that 4,839 Naxalites have surrendered, 2,218 have been imprisoned, and 706 were killed in encounters. He highlighted regions such as Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Jharkhand, where Naxalism has reportedly been uprooted.

Continuing the political attack, Shah condemned the Congress government's past decisions and the influence of 'Urban Naxals'. He referenced a 2011 Supreme Court judgment on the 'Salwa Judum' case, criticizing the opposition's choice of candidate for Vice President in the context of Naxalite support.

TRENDING

1
Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative

Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match.

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian P...

 Global
3
82nd Airborne Division Arrives in Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

82nd Airborne Division Arrives in Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

 Global
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026