Amit Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free', Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha

India's Home Minister Amit Shah confidently declared the country 'Naxal-free' in a statement made in the Lok Sabha on Monday, claiming the government met its target by March 31. Shah used the platform to criticize opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being affiliated with Naxal sympathizers.

Shah provided data on the efforts of security forces, noting that 4,839 Naxalites have surrendered, 2,218 have been imprisoned, and 706 were killed in encounters. He highlighted regions such as Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Jharkhand, where Naxalism has reportedly been uprooted.

Continuing the political attack, Shah condemned the Congress government's past decisions and the influence of 'Urban Naxals'. He referenced a 2011 Supreme Court judgment on the 'Salwa Judum' case, criticizing the opposition's choice of candidate for Vice President in the context of Naxalite support.