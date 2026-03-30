Tensions Escalate: Trump and Iran Edge Closer to Wider Conflict

In a rapidly escalating conflict, President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening to obliterate its energy infrastructure should peace talks fail to yield a deal. This move could lead to extensive destruction in Iran, encompassing desalination plants and power facilities.

Concurrently, hostilities have intensified with a flurry of attacks on key infrastructures across the Middle East. Iranian forces have launched assaults on targets in Kuwait and Israel, while US and Israeli military responses have targeted Tehran's facilities.

The situation remains precarious, with diplomatic negotiations facilitated by Pakistan taking place. However, with rising tensions, regional powers like the UAE demand comprehensive security guarantees, complicating potential peace agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)