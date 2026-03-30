Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of disrespecting constitutional institutions and indulging in divisive politics. Speaking at an event where students received scholarships, Adityanath criticized SP for renaming colleges and undermining icons like B R Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the SP splintered society along caste lines and focused on enriching the Yadav family. He highlighted the improvements under his governance since 2017, asserting that the state's identity crisis was resolved and that development and heritage have become its new hallmarks.

Adityanath took the opportunity to showcase his government's achievements, claiming significant financial aid distribution for education and effectively tackling corruption. He also addressed criticisms from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that their governance was marred by mismanagement and failure to support marginalized groups.