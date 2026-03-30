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Electoral Controversy: TMC vs BJP Over Form 6 Submissions in West Bengal

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee raised concerns over alleged mass Form 6 submissions by BJP in West Bengal, claiming they aim to alter voter rolls. He urged the release of CCTV footage from the CEO's office to substantiate the claims, asserting a violation of Supreme Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:39 IST
Electoral Controversy: TMC vs BJP Over Form 6 Submissions in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the BJP of submitting a considerable number of Form 6s to the Chief Electoral Officer in West Bengal, allegedly to manipulate voter rolls ahead of the elections.

Banerjee, speaking to reporters, alleged that the mass submissions occurred on Monday, with upwards of 30,000 Form 6s processed within hours, violating Supreme Court directives.

Demanding transparency, Banerjee urged the CEO, Manoj Agarwal, to release the CCTV footage from the office to address the raised allegations, a claim which Agarwal has not yet publicly commented on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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