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Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis

Major U.S. airports are returning to normal operations after weeks of disruptions due to unpaid TSA officers amidst a partial government shutdown. President Trump's emergency directive ensured retroactive pay, but tens of thousands of Homeland Security workers remain unpaid. Congress debates funding amidst political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:56 IST
Chaos in Transit: Airports Regain Control Post-TSA Pay Crisis
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After weeks of chaos caused by unpaid TSA officers, major U.S. airports are beginning to see normalcy restored to their operations. The airports in Baltimore, Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Dallas, which previously faced extensive delays, reported much shorter lines on Monday.

President Donald Trump signed an emergency directive to pay TSA workers amid a deadlocked 45-day partial government shutdown. Most TSA officers received retroactive pay for at least two pay periods starting Monday. However, tens of thousands of other DHS employees remain unpaid, prompting the President to urge Congress for a resolution.

Discussions in Congress are heated, with Democrats pushing for immigration policy changes and proposing separate TSA funding. Meanwhile, a rejected bipartisan Senate compromise has extended the deadlock. Increased airport traffic, due to spring break, is compounded by an ongoing workforce shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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