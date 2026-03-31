Golden Throne: Art Critique or Political Statement?

In a bold artistic statement, a gold-themed throne featuring a toilet has appeared on the National Mall in Washington, critiquing U.S. President Donald Trump's White House renovations.

With a plaque reading 'A Throne Fit for a King,' the installation humorously highlights Trump's priorities amid national division and economic strain, mirroring his extensive remodeling efforts of historical sites.

The Secret Handshake, the group claiming the installation, has a history of controversial artworks, previously linking Trump with figures like Jeffrey Epstein. The National Park Service has yet to comment on the matter.