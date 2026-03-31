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Golden Throne: Art Critique or Political Statement?

A golden toilet throne, critiquing President Donald Trump's White House renovations, was placed on the National Mall. Styled in marble and gold, it humorously remarks on Trump's focus amid division and turmoil. The Secret Handshake group took credit, referencing past controversial artworks. No official responses yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 02:12 IST
Golden Throne: Art Critique or Political Statement?

In a bold artistic statement, a gold-themed throne featuring a toilet has appeared on the National Mall in Washington, critiquing U.S. President Donald Trump's White House renovations.

With a plaque reading 'A Throne Fit for a King,' the installation humorously highlights Trump's priorities amid national division and economic strain, mirroring his extensive remodeling efforts of historical sites.

The Secret Handshake, the group claiming the installation, has a history of controversial artworks, previously linking Trump with figures like Jeffrey Epstein. The National Park Service has yet to comment on the matter.

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