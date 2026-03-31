Gulf Allies Press Trump for Sustained Campaign Against Iran

In a bid to sustain the pressure on Iran, Gulf allies of the United States, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are urging President Donald Trump to intensify the military campaign against Tehran. They claim the Islamic Republic has yet to be sufficiently weakened by the ongoing US-led offensive.

Despite initial hesitations, Gulf nations now see an opportunity to dismantle Tehran's influence in the region, a sentiment echoed by senior Emirati officials. Although some countries, like Oman and Qatar, advocate for diplomacy, the majority believe military intervention is necessary to ensure regional security and neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities.

President Trump, while expressing confidence in the support of his Gulf allies, continues to face challenges in mobilizing domestic backing for the conflict that has resulted in significant casualties and economic repercussions. With Iran threatening to retaliate against its neighbors, the region remains on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)