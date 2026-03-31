Kerala's Political Scene Heats Up: Congress Eyes UDF Win as Elections Loom

In the run-up to Kerala's 2026 Assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has asserted that momentum is building for a shift in power. He claims the United Democratic Front (UDF) is gaining a favorable atmosphere, reflecting the public's desire for change after a decade of the Pinarayi Vijayan government's rule.

Pratapgarhi also raised concerns over controversies like the Sabarimala gold theft and alleged an internal nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijayan. The Congress leader stated that the BJP would struggle to establish itself in the state, promising that 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan'—a campaign by Rahul Gandhi—is set to flourish.

Addressing an election rally, Rahul Gandhi deemed the 2026 elections a pivotal contest between the UDF and what he called an LDF-BJP coalition. He accused the LDF of being under BJP control and highlighted that no cases have been filed against Vijayan by the Centre, indicating a covert agreement. He further noted the absence of BJP attacks on the Kerala Chief Minister.

Rahul Gandhi critiqued Prime Minister Modi for sidestepping the Sabarimala incident in recent speeches while stressing that any LDF government aligns with BJP interests. With the Kerala polls scheduled for a single-phase on April 9 and results on May 4, the longstanding five-year governance pattern between LDF and UDF sees potential disruption. Despite LDF's 2021 consecutive win, the BJP hopes to replicate its previous successes in local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)