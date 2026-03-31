Tamil Nadu Battle: The Clash for Secular Progress
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly wanting to ally with BJP. Stalin urges voters to support DMK-led alliance for their '2.O regime.' He emphasizes that the state election is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi's dominance.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin intensified his criticism of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday. He urged voters to reject Palaniswami's alleged attempts to integrate the BJP into the state and to support the DMK-led alliance for their '2.O regime'.
Addressing a rally about 195 km from Chennai, Stalin framed the April 23 Assembly election as a contest between the secular-progressive coalition led by Chief Minister M K Stalin and those wanting to align with the BJP. Udhayanidhi, the DMK youth wing leader, labeled Palaniswami a 'savage follower' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Stalin emphasized the state's independence from Delhi's control and reiterated ongoing women empowerment initiatives, such as the free bus travel scheme, monthly grants for women, and the 'Illatharasi' coupon program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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