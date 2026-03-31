Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes Modi, Shah Over Lack of Tamil Nadu Projects
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for frequently visiting the state without granting necessary funds or projects. He called for the BJP's ouster while emphasizing DMK's focus on development and welfare under Chief Minister M K Stalin's leadership.
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Addressing an election rally in the Harur Assembly constituency, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp critique of the frequent visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Stalin claimed the central government was withholding critical funds and projects, urging voters to oust the BJP from Tamil Nadu. Despite past electoral setbacks, he highlighted DMK's substantial development efforts in Harur, including road infrastructure and healthcare improvements.
Underlining DMK's commitment to progress, Stalin urged support for Chief Minister M K Stalin's continued leadership, citing the state's economic growth despite the absence of central assistance.
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