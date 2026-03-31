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Rahul Gandhi Accuses CPI(M)-BJP Alliance in Kerala Elections

Rahul Gandhi claims a collaboration between CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala's elections, asserting that PM Modi favors the LDF win. He questions CPI(M)'s alignment with BJP and criticizes Modi's handling of national policies, including India's trade relations and energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses CPI(M)-BJP Alliance in Kerala Elections
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent election rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged an unusual partnership between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala, asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's preference for an LDF victory. He criticized the ideological clash between Left and Right-wing parties, challenging the CPI(M)'s purported alliance with BJP.

Gandhi questioned the BJP's silence on the Sabarimala gold loss issue, blaming CPI(M) leaders' involvement. He accused the BJP of targeting Congress harshly, citing personal legal battles and scrutinized Modi's international trade decisions, particularly with the US, which he claimed compromised India's energy security.

Highlighting local grievances, Gandhi promised development and safety efforts for women in Kerala, reflecting on the state's ethos of unity and non-violence. The rally included senior leaders and UDF candidates, reinforcing Congress's opposition to alleged CPI(M)-BJP cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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