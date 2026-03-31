Leander Paes Swaps Tennis Court for Political Arena with BJP Entry

Leander Paes, esteemed Indian tennis legend, has made a notable shift from sports to politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.

Paes, 51, announced his political alliance as the assembly elections in West Bengal approach, intensifying the political field in the state currently governed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

This political move comes after Paes's prior association with TMC, where he supported Mamata Banerjee's party during the Goa elections in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)