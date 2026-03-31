Leander Paes Swaps Tennis Court for Political Arena with BJP Entry
Leander Paes, an iconic Indian tennis player, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of his foray into politics. Known for his success on the tennis court, his political entry comes ahead of the West Bengal elections. Previously, he was affiliated with the Trinamool Congress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:35 IST
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Leander Paes, esteemed Indian tennis legend, has made a notable shift from sports to politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.
Paes, 51, announced his political alliance as the assembly elections in West Bengal approach, intensifying the political field in the state currently governed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
This political move comes after Paes's prior association with TMC, where he supported Mamata Banerjee's party during the Goa elections in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)