Escalating Conflict: US-Iran Tensions Ignite Oil Markets and Diplomacy

The recent conflict between the US and Iran has reached new heights as US forces struck a key Iranian city, igniting a massive fireball and further intensifying months-long hostilities.

Tehran retaliated swiftly by targeting a Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, escalating regional tensions and disrupting crucial energy supplies.

This ongoing conflict, marked by high-profile military actions and diplomatic vacillation, is wreaking havoc on global oil markets, with prices surging and economic ramifications felt far beyond the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)