Satellite Imagery Reveals Devastating Toll of the Iran War

Satellite images are providing a stark look into the ongoing Iran war, showcasing the damage inflicted on multiple Middle Eastern sites. Ships ablaze in Bandar Abbas and battered buildings at American bases reflect the conflict's intensity.

Planet Labs PBC, a San Francisco-based firm, has begun releasing these crucial images, despite concerns about their potential misuse. High-resolution pictures have been pivotal in identifying the targets, including destroyed Iranian vessels and hit military bases.

The United States and Israel have been aggressively targeting locations in Iran, while Iran retaliates with missile and drone strikes across the Gulf region, intensifying the already destructive conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)