Rahul Gandhi Alleges Unusual BJP-Left Front Alliance in Kerala Polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly supporting a supposed alliance between the BJP and the Left Front in Kerala's assembly elections. He claims the partnership is puzzling due to their opposing ideologies. Gandhi also questions the BJP's silence on the Sabarimala issue and the alleged influence of industrialist Adani in Modi's government.
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In a bold assertion during his campaign in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with covertly backing a purported partnership between the BJP and the Left Front in the state's upcoming assembly elections.
Gandhi described the alleged alliance as perplexing, given the opposing stances of the BJP's right-wing ideology and the Left Front's principles. He questioned how such differing parties could align and alleged that this coalition was not in the people's interest, claiming both parties had become aligned with corporate interests.
The Congress leader also criticized the BJP's silence on the Sabarimala gold loss controversy and pointed fingers at alleged corruption under the Left Front's leadership, supported by assertions of Modi's linkage to tycoon Gautam Adani.
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