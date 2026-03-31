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Nepal's Political Turmoil: CPN-UML Rallies Against Arrests

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) announced a protest against the arrest of deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli and Ramesh Lekhak. They were detained for their alleged role in suppressing Gen Z protests. The party deems the arrests unconstitutional and plans nationwide demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:28 IST
Nepal's Political Turmoil: CPN-UML Rallies Against Arrests
protest
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) is mobilizing a nationwide protest campaign following the arrest of its deposed leader K P Sharma Oli alongside Ramesh Lekhak. This political turbulence stems from allegations regarding their involvement in quelling the previous year's Gen Z protests, a movement that resulted in 76 casualties.

Their arrests come after the Balendra Shah government's decision to endorse the protest probe commission's findings during its inaugural cabinet meeting. A Kathmandu court granted a five-day remand to obtain the leaders' statements, further escalating tensions within the political landscape.

Declaring the detentions illegal and vengeful, CPN-UML is orchestrating demonstrations from municipal levels to grand rallies across Nepal's provinces, drawing in support from other political factions and civil society. The party's stance is clear: they will contest both in parliament and on the streets until justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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