Modi Slams Congress for Political Exploitation Amidst Global Conflicts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of exploiting the West Asia conflict for political gain, citing rumour-mongering and instigating public panic. He highlighted India's resilience amidst global energy challenges and criticized Congress's role in delaying the strategically crucial Deesa airbase project. Modi inaugurated several development projects in a newly designated district.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress party, labeling it as 'vultures of politics' for attempting to exploit the ongoing West Asia conflict to incite panic and political gain. Speaking at Nani village in Vav Tharad district, Modi accused Congress of spreading rumors and encouraging public disorder amidst global challenges.
Modi emphasized India's resilience and solidarity, especially in the face of international energy supply challenges, asserting that the country has successfully managed the situation with strong foreign policy measures. He condemned Congress for attempting to spread fear and anarchy, noting their desperation for political relevance.
Highlighting development strides, Modi inaugurated numerous projects valued at Rs 19,806.9 crore, including initiatives in renewable energy and transportation sectors. He reproved the prolonged delays of the Deesa airbase project under previous Congress-led governments, underlining its critical importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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