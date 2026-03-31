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Congress MP Naseer Hussain Criticizes BJP's Election Tactics in Assam

Congress MP Naseer Hussain has criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue of illegal foreigners in Assam, accusing the party of using it as an electoral tool without offering genuine solutions. He questions the BJP's failure to solve key issues such as infiltration, floods, and granting Scheduled Tribe status, despite promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:12 IST
Congress MP Naseer Hussain Criticizes BJP's Election Tactics in Assam
Naseer Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Naseer Hussain has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the issue of illegal foreigners in Assam to garner votes. He argued that despite being in power both at the state and central levels, the BJP has failed to deport illegal immigrants.

Hussain claimed that the party continues to reiterate the same promises since 2016, like addressing infiltration, flood control, and granting Scheduled Tribe status to certain communities, without any progress. In recent visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made infiltration a major electoral issue.

The Congress MP criticized the BJP's tenure as lacking in meaningful change, asserting that promises from the 2016 and 2021 elections remain unfulfilled. With the Assam Assembly elections approaching, he urged voters to restore Congress to power, offering pledges of housing, updated NRC, and land rights, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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