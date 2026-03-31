Mojtaba Khamenei: Hidden Leader Amidst Tumultuous Times

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly been avoiding public appearances amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, according to Russia's ambassador in Tehran. The news comes in the wake of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination during conflict with Israel and the United States.

The younger Khamenei, who stepped into his father's shoes following the assassination more than a month ago, is rumored to be wounded with potential facial disfigurements.

Despite these challenges, Russia continues to uphold its strategic partnership with Iran, a relationship formalized last year through a bilateral treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)