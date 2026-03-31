Lula and Alckmin: The Dynamic Duo Returns for 2023 Election
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirms Vice President Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate for the upcoming presidential election in October. Speculation had circulated about Alckmin's political moves, but he will leave his ministerial position to join Lula's ticket, aiming to unite various political factions.
In a significant political announcement, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed Vice President Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate for the presidential election scheduled for October.
Months of speculation speculated that Alckmin might pursue a separate political path in Sao Paulo, yet Lula clarified at a recent cabinet meeting that Alckmin will step down from his role as minister to join the presidential ticket.
The pairing of Lula, a prominent leftist leader, and Alckmin, a centrist, represents a strategic effort to consolidate varying political factions to challenge previous right-wing administration policies. Alckmin's previous role as trade minister played a significant part in negotiations resulting in the reduction of U.S. tariffs on Brazilian goods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula
- Alckmin
- Brazil
- presidential
- election
- Vice President
- Sao Paulo
- coalition
- tariffs
- Bolsonaro
ALSO READ
Election Kit Distribution Scandal Rocks Kerala Ahead of Polls
Election Storm in Bengal: TMC and BJP Trade Barbs
Election Kit Controversy Sparks Clashes in Kerala
Election Commission Cracks Down on Laxity: Officer Suspended Over Omitted Offender
Political Allegations Ignite Tension in Assam as Election Day Nears