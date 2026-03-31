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Tensions Escalate: Trump's Allies Criticized Amid Middle East Conflict

President Donald Trump criticized US allies for their unwillingness to join the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, specifically regarding oil resources. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has disrupted global oil supplies, elevating tensions, while European allies are hesitant to partake in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:29 IST
Tensions Escalate: Trump's Allies Criticized Amid Middle East Conflict
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President Donald Trump has voiced his dissatisfaction with some US allies, urging them to "go get your own oil" amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. He criticized allies like France and the UK for their reluctance to support the US in its confrontation with Iran, especially after Iran restricted the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transit route.

The conflict, which has caused over 3,000 deaths and significant disruptions to the global oil supply, has led to increased international oil prices. US strikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, while Trump warned of further military actions if negotiations fail to resolve the crisis.

European nations like France, Spain, and Italy have been cautious, limiting US military operations within their territories, fearing entanglement in a war with uncertain outcomes. Meanwhile, US and Israeli forces have struck at Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising concerns about prolonged military engagements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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