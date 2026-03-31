BJP's Bid for Change: A New Dawn for Kerala Politics?

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday leveled allegations against Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), claiming that their governance had stalled the state's development for 70 years. With the assembly elections set for April 9, Nabin stated that the public's desire for change is evident.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin criticized the Congress for failing to deliver on promises made in their manifestos for Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh while asserting that the BJP had fulfilled its pledges. He emphasized the BJP's track record of accomplishments under what he termed a 'Modi guarantee.'

Nabin was campaigning in support of NDA candidate VS Jithin Dev in the Karunagappally assembly constituency. He expressed optimism about the BJP establishing itself as a viable alternative in Kerala, highlighting the growing support from youth and women. With elections increasingly viewed as a democratic festival, the BJP is keen to solidify its presence across the state.

Kerala's assembly elections will see voting on April 9, with results scheduled for release on May 4. Historically, Kerala has oscillated between LDF and UDF leadership since 1982, a pattern disrupted in 2021 when the LDF secured a consecutive term under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As the leading coalitions, LDF and UDF are anticipated to perform strongly, but the BJP aims to expand its influence following successes such as the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)