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Sonowal Champions Assam's Development Under BJP Rule

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urges public support for a third BJP term in Assam, citing infrastructure advances and contrasting with previous Congress misrule. He emphasizes BJP's achievements in roads, healthcare, and welfare schemes, crediting Modi's leadership for increased global visibility and cultural identity preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tinsukia | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:01 IST
Sonowal Champions Assam's Development Under BJP Rule
Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called for public backing for the BJP to secure a third consecutive term in Assam, emphasizing the state's infrastructure boom under its governance.

Speaking at rallies in Digboi and Makum, Sonowal contrasted the progress during BJP rule with the 'corruption and mismanagement' of the previous Congress administration. He cited improved roads, bridges, healthcare, and education as proof of development.

Sonowal also praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership, noting enhanced global visibility for Assam and strengthened cultural identity. Accusing the Congress of past failures in welfare delivery, he highlighted BJP's success in initiatives like expanded foodgrain distribution and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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