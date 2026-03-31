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Leaders Express Urgency Over Middle East Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed their grave concerns about the Middle East's military and political tensions. They stressed the urgent need to halt hostilities, underscoring the importance of swift action to end the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST
Leaders Express Urgency Over Middle East Crisis
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in a critical phone conversation on Tuesday, highlighting their serious concerns about the escalating military and political situation in the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.

The leaders underscored the urgent need to bring the hostilities to an end as swiftly as possible, marking a unified call for peace in a turbulent region.

Both parties emphasized the importance of immediate action to cease conflicts, indicating a diplomatic effort to stabilize the area amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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