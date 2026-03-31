Udhayanidhi Stalin Rallies for DMK, Fights BJP's Entry into Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has ramped up his campaign efforts for the DMK-led alliance, urging voters to reject the AIADMK's attempt to introduce the BJP into the state. This call to action comes as Stalin highlights the union government's failure to deliver on new projects for Tamil Nadu and imposes linguistic policies.

Addressing rallies in various districts, Stalin accused AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of being a 'savage follower' of Prime Minister Modi. He reaffirmed the DMK's commitment to development, pointing to previous investments in infrastructure and welfare schemes, while denouncing frequent visits by central leaders that yielded little benefit for the state.

With the April 23 elections looming, Stalin called on the populace to corroborate Tamil Nadu as a land of self-respect, independent from Delhi's influence. He emphasized continued women empowerment initiatives and the push for another term for Chief Minister M K Stalin, promising a decisive DMK win would secure further progress for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)