Haryana CM Unveils Major Rural Development Projects Worth Rs. 107 Crore

In a significant move aimed at boosting rural development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced projects worth over Rs. 107 crore at the 'Tosham Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026'. These projects focus on improving power infrastructure, educational facilities, and overall grassroots-level progress.

The inauguration included projects amounting to Rs. 13.99 crore, with foundation stones laid for additional ventures worth Rs. 93.62 crore. Among the inaugurated projects are a 33 KV substation in Bidola, constructed at Rs. 7.12 crore, and a new school building in Dhigawa Jattan costing Rs. 6.86 crore.

Further developments include a 33 KV substation in Loharu valued at Rs. 8.12 crore, another in Loharu Isharwal at Rs. 3.19 crore, and a substation at Bhakra costing Rs. 6.07 crore. Additionally, an Aqua Park in village Garwa will be developed, with a substantial investment of Rs. 76.24 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)