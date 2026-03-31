Haryana CM Unveils Major Rural Development Projects Worth Rs. 107 Crore
The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has launched significant projects for rural advancement. At the 'Tosham Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026', he inaugurated and laid foundations for projects enhancing infrastructure, power, and education, with a focus on boosting grassroots development and farmers' welfare.
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In a significant move aimed at boosting rural development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced projects worth over Rs. 107 crore at the 'Tosham Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026'. These projects focus on improving power infrastructure, educational facilities, and overall grassroots-level progress.
The inauguration included projects amounting to Rs. 13.99 crore, with foundation stones laid for additional ventures worth Rs. 93.62 crore. Among the inaugurated projects are a 33 KV substation in Bidola, constructed at Rs. 7.12 crore, and a new school building in Dhigawa Jattan costing Rs. 6.86 crore.
Further developments include a 33 KV substation in Loharu valued at Rs. 8.12 crore, another in Loharu Isharwal at Rs. 3.19 crore, and a substation at Bhakra costing Rs. 6.07 crore. Additionally, an Aqua Park in village Garwa will be developed, with a substantial investment of Rs. 76.24 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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