Left Menu

Diplomatic Signals: Iran-U.S. Message Exchange

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated he has been receiving direct messages from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The communications, delivered through intermediaries, do not qualify as negotiations. Araqchi mentioned the messages include threats and exchanged views, as reported by Qatar's Al Jazeera TV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:24 IST
Diplomatic Signals: Iran-U.S. Message Exchange
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed that he has been the recipient of direct communications from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

However, Araqchi clarified that these exchanges, which have been facilitated through intermediaries, do not amount to formal negotiations between the two nations.

He further mentioned, as reported by Qatar's Al Jazeera TV, that the messages contained threats and mutual viewpoints.

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Expansion

Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial White House Ballroom Expansion

 Global
2
County Cricket Introduces Full Replacement Strategy

County Cricket Introduces Full Replacement Strategy

 Global
3
NSCN (K) Ban Confirmed by Tribunal: A Blow to Secessionist Activities

NSCN (K) Ban Confirmed by Tribunal: A Blow to Secessionist Activities

 India
4
EU's Energy Battle: Tackling Price Surges Amid War Disruption

EU's Energy Battle: Tackling Price Surges Amid War Disruption

 Cyprus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026