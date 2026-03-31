Diplomatic Signals: Iran-U.S. Message Exchange
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated he has been receiving direct messages from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The communications, delivered through intermediaries, do not qualify as negotiations. Araqchi mentioned the messages include threats and exchanged views, as reported by Qatar's Al Jazeera TV.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:24 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi revealed that he has been the recipient of direct communications from U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.
However, Araqchi clarified that these exchanges, which have been facilitated through intermediaries, do not amount to formal negotiations between the two nations.
He further mentioned, as reported by Qatar's Al Jazeera TV, that the messages contained threats and mutual viewpoints.
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- Al Jazeera
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- negotiations
- Qatar
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