U.S.-Iran Conflict Escalates: Decisive Days Ahead

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Tuesday that the approaching days would be decisive in the ongoing conflict with Iran, offering a stern warning that the battle would escalate if Iran refuses to engage in negotiations.

Reacting to the situation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued threats against U.S. firms in the region and struck an oil tanker near Dubai, sparking a jump in global oil prices.

The conflict, marked by rising casualties and economic disruptions, sees international mediation attempts intensifying as world leaders call for peace negotiations.