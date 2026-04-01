Syria's Balanced Stance Amidst US-Israeli Conflict

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa made it clear on Tuesday that Syria intends to avoid getting embroiled in the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, provided its territory remains unviolated. He stressed a preference for diplomatic solutions over warfare during a Chatham House event in London.

Al-Sharaa highlighted the instability in the region, with fatalities, disrupted energy supplies, and looming economic repercussions. Despite these tensions, he expressed Syria's objective to foster strong relationships with regional and global powers.

Syria's efforts to remain neutral come as neighboring countries act as conflict zones. Increased military presence along borders with Lebanon and Iraq underscores Syria's commitment to protect its territory while aiming to sidestep additional warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)