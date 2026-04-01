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Journalist Shelly Kittleson's Kidnapping in Baghdad Sparks Urgent Search

An American journalist, Shelly Kittleson, was abducted in Baghdad by what is suspected to be the Iranian-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah. Iraqi security forces are actively pursuing the captors after intercepting one of the vehicles involved. The situation has drawn international attention, demanding her immediate release and safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:37 IST
Journalist Shelly Kittleson's Kidnapping in Baghdad Sparks Urgent Search
journalist
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Shelly Kittleson, a seasoned American freelancer reporting in the Middle East, was kidnapped in Baghdad, escalating tensions in the region. The abduction, which took place on Saadoun Street, has been linked to the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, prompting a fierce manhunt by Iraqi security forces.

According to officials, two vehicles were involved in the kidnapping, with one crashing during a police pursuit near Al-Haswa in Babil province. Subsequent efforts led to the seizure of the vehicle and the arrest of a suspect. The identity of the remaining captors and details of Kittleson's whereabouts are not publicly disclosed, but efforts for her rescue are ongoing.

The incident has alarmed international communities, with the US State Department stressing the safety of Americans abroad, meanwhile, media outlets like Al-Monitor have called for her immediate release. Kataib Hezbollah's involvement is suspected, given their history of hostility toward US interests and past abductions.

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