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Global Tensions Escalate as Strait of Hormuz Conflict Intensifies

US President Donald Trump criticized allies for their lack of support in the US-Iran conflict, emphasizing their role in securing the Strait of Hormuz. The closure of this vital waterway has driven up global oil prices. Meanwhile, US and Israeli strikes continue, with significant casualties reported across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 04:28 IST
Global Tensions Escalate as Strait of Hormuz Conflict Intensifies
US President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump chastised allies reluctant to support the US war effort against Iran, advising them to 'go get your own oil' and claiming it's not America's responsibility to secure the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that countries reliant on the strait must take responsibility for its security.

The tense situation has caused US gas prices to surge past USD 4 a gallon and sent spot oil prices over USD 107 a barrel, fueled by aggressive actions in the Persian Gulf. Strikes in Isfahan and attacks on a Kuwaiti oil tanker underscore the conflict's intensity, with over 3,000 deaths and disruptions to global oil and gas supply chains.

Despite Israel and the US intensifying military strikes, allies like France and Spain remain hesitant, criticizing the war's unclear objectives. Trump's calls for allies to join the conflict come amid increased hostilities, with Iran's regional influence growing and military tensions escalating across the Middle East.

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