US Domestic Developments: Counterterrorism Shifts and Trump Administration's Moves

The Trump administration is convening an international summit to address shifting counterterrorism priorities, with a focus on Antifa and intelligence sharing. This strategic move marks a significant pivot in governmental focus over the past year.

Meanwhile, the administration is also looking to finalize a new consumer finance rule that critics argue will weaken civil rights protections, moving away from longstanding anti-discrimination mandates.

Additionally, a U.S. judge temporarily halted President Trump's ambitious $400 million project to build a new White House ballroom, requiring Congressional approval before proceeding. This pause reflects ongoing legal tensions surrounding presidential authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)