Missing US Aviator Rescued Amid Rising US-Iran Tensions

US President Donald Trump confirmed that a missing US aviator, lost since Iran downed a US F-15E Strike Eagle, has been rescued. Trump wrote that the aviator took refuge in Iran's mountains, where he faced peril until his rescue by a mission involving numerous aircraft.

Tensions between the US and Iran soared after the jet's downing prompted a series of attacks, including drone strikes on key facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. The escalations have disrupted global markets, affected shipping routes, and fuel prices. Both sides warned of severe retaliations.

In Iran, two men were executed for their roles in protests earlier this year, highlighting the nation's internal unrest. The US kept details of the initial rescue under wraps to ensure the safety of the second aviator. The situation remains precarious, with possible global implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)