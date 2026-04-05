Maharashtra Congress's Grassroots Revamp

The Maharashtra Congress is undergoing significant organizational changes under the 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan,' targeting a major revamp at the grassroots level. This initiative, led by state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, includes the novel appointment of taluka presidents, moving away from the party's previous district-centered approach.

In an effort to diversify leadership and address internal criticism, the Congress will appoint over 8,000 new leaders, including those from various social segments like OBCs and youth wings. This push aims to re-establish the party's grassroots connections by enhancing representation from marginalized groups.

Observers will recommend names for leadership positions to party heads, with the goal of revitalizing the party structure by replacing long-standing district presidents. The restructuring aligns with a broader strategy led by Rahul Gandhi to inspire party members with ideals drawn from Mahatma Gandhi and prepare for future elections.