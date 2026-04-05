CPI(M) Navigates Political Alliances Ahead of Kerala Polls

In a strategic political move, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala will not base electoral alliances solely on a party's conduct certificate. This decision underscores their pragmatic approach as the ballot battle heats up in the state.

The Marxist leader made it clear that while the CPI(M) has not actively sought the Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) backing, they are also not discouraging unsolicited support from political outfits. Baby clarified that changing circumstances in different constituencies demand flexibility in alliances.

He highlighted a recent example in Nemom, where SDPI's support aimed at averting a BJP victory, marked a tactical alignment without formal endorsement. The CPI(M)'s strategy pivots on robust governance records appealing beyond its base, amid Congress allegations of tacit BJP-link diversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)