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CPI(M) Navigates Political Alliances Ahead of Kerala Polls

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized that the ruling LDF will not base their decision on electoral alliances on mere conduct certificates. Without actively seeking SDPI support, the Marxist party allows political flexibility amid emerging circumstances, especially against BJP in contentious constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:59 IST
CPI(M) Navigates Political Alliances Ahead of Kerala Polls
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In a strategic political move, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby emphasized that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala will not base electoral alliances solely on a party's conduct certificate. This decision underscores their pragmatic approach as the ballot battle heats up in the state.

The Marxist leader made it clear that while the CPI(M) has not actively sought the Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) backing, they are also not discouraging unsolicited support from political outfits. Baby clarified that changing circumstances in different constituencies demand flexibility in alliances.

He highlighted a recent example in Nemom, where SDPI's support aimed at averting a BJP victory, marked a tactical alignment without formal endorsement. The CPI(M)'s strategy pivots on robust governance records appealing beyond its base, amid Congress allegations of tacit BJP-link diversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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