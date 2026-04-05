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Zelenskyy Cautions on US Shift Amid Iran War, Ukraine Needs Patriots

Facing shifting US priorities due to a prolonged conflict involving Iran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of reduced support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing struggle against Russia. Zelenskyy underscores the urgent need for more American Patriot air defense systems while outlining Ukraine's innovative drone countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:13 IST
Zelenskyy Cautions on US Shift Amid Iran War, Ukraine Needs Patriots
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In the face of shifting global priorities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed apprehension over America's waning focus on Ukraine amid its intensified involvement in the US-Israeli conflict against Iran. This situation poses a direct threat to Kyiv's access to critically needed Patriot air defense systems necessary to fend off Russia's persistent assaults.

Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine's urgent need for additional Patriots, noting their scarcity as the region diverts resources to sustain the prolonged Iran conflict. He emphasized the link between surging oil prices due to Middle Eastern tensions and Moscow's bolstered war finances, complicating Ukraine's economic counterstrategies against Russia.

As Ukraine intensifies strategic drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, Zelenskyy proposed sharing Ukraine's battlefield innovations and counter-drone technologies with US and Arab Gulf allies, aiming to reinforce global security partnerships. Meanwhile, Russia eyes a potential financial windfall from the rising demand for oil amid the ongoing geopolitical turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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