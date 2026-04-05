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Tensions Rise Over Trump's Deadline to Iran

President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening. Failure to comply could result in targeted attacks on Iran's critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, as stated in a Wall Street Journal interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:02 IST
Tensions Rise Over Trump's Deadline to Iran
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has set a firm deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or risk significant attacks on its critical infrastructure. According to an interview published by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Trump has given Iran until Tuesday evening to comply with his demands.

In his statement, Trump warned that Iranian power plants and bridges could become targets if the strait remains closed. This escalation follows a social media post earlier on Sunday where Trump reiterated the consequences of non-compliance.

The ultimatum underscores rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, amidst ongoing geopolitical struggles in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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