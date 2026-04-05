Tensions Rise Over Trump's Deadline to Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has set a firm deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or risk significant attacks on its critical infrastructure. According to an interview published by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Trump has given Iran until Tuesday evening to comply with his demands.

In his statement, Trump warned that Iranian power plants and bridges could become targets if the strait remains closed. This escalation follows a social media post earlier on Sunday where Trump reiterated the consequences of non-compliance.

The ultimatum underscores rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, amidst ongoing geopolitical struggles in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)