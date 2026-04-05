CAIR Slams Trump's Controversial Remarks on Iran

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) expressed condemnation towards former President Donald Trump following his recent controversial social media post. The post, which targeted Iran with violent threats, disturbingly invoked Islamic phrases.

On Easter Sunday, Trump used his Truth Social platform to demand that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz, emitting his threat with the phrase, 'Praise be to Allah,' included. This language choice, according to CAIR, signifies a reckless and dangerous mindset disrespectful to human life and Islamic faith.

In their statement, CAIR highlighted the risks of weaponizing religious expressions and underscored the disrespect inherent in Trump's comments towards both Islam and its adherents. The advocacy group warned such rhetoric could exacerbate misunderstandings and global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)