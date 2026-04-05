International Tension: Trump's Threats and Tehran's Response
Following a confrontational post by Trump suggesting severe retaliation against Iran for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran's UN mission labeled the threats as a call for terrorism, highlighting a potential for war crimes. The mission urged immediate global action to prevent such acts.
The geopolitical friction escalated on Sunday after former President Donald Trump's incendiary post, in which he threatened Iran would face dire consequences for closing the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's words, laden with expletives, promised that Iran would be 'living in Hell' if their actions persisted.
In swift response, Tehran's mission to the United Nations condemned Trump's threats, calling the remarks 'a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians.' They further asserted that such declarations clearly indicate an intention to commit war crimes, which are violations of international laws and norms.
The mission underscored that the international community bears a legal imperative to deter such grave actions, urging nations to act promptly lest irreversible damage ensues. They stressed that delaying action could result in exacerbating tensions and potential conflict in the already volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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