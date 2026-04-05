Trump Issues Explosive Warning to Iran: 'Power Plant Day and Bridge Day'

In a high-stakes escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fiery ultimatum to Iran, declaring that American forces will target Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday. The announcement came amid heightened tensions following recent military actions in the region.

Trump's statement, made on his social media platform, follows a dramatic rescue of two U.S. pilots inside Iran. The operation saw one pilot climbing 7,000 feet up an Iranian mountain for evacuation, hailed as an Easter 'miracle' by Trump and described as unprecedented in such hostile territory.

As diplomatic negotiations appear to falter, Iranian forces have threatened to amplify their attacks against U.S. interests if civilian targets are hit. Meanwhile, Trump's rhetoric has drawn criticism from some political figures who argue that his aggressive language could endanger American lives abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)