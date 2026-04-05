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Trump Issues Explosive Warning to Iran: 'Power Plant Day and Bridge Day'

President Donald Trump threatened Iran in a social media post, stating that U.S. targets will include Iranian power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. This comes on the heels of a rescue operation for two U.S. pilots in Iran and rising tensions over blocked shipping lanes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:15 IST
Trump Issues Explosive Warning to Iran: 'Power Plant Day and Bridge Day'
Donald Trump

In a high-stakes escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a fiery ultimatum to Iran, declaring that American forces will target Iranian power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday. The announcement came amid heightened tensions following recent military actions in the region.

Trump's statement, made on his social media platform, follows a dramatic rescue of two U.S. pilots inside Iran. The operation saw one pilot climbing 7,000 feet up an Iranian mountain for evacuation, hailed as an Easter 'miracle' by Trump and described as unprecedented in such hostile territory.

As diplomatic negotiations appear to falter, Iranian forces have threatened to amplify their attacks against U.S. interests if civilian targets are hit. Meanwhile, Trump's rhetoric has drawn criticism from some political figures who argue that his aggressive language could endanger American lives abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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