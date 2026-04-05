Trump's Ultimatum: Strait of Hormuz Showdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a dramatic ultimatum to Iran, demanding the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening or else face targeted attacks on crucial infrastructure. This was revealed in an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The President's threat underscored potential destruction, with Trump warning that Iran could be left without power plants and bridges if they did not comply. He also took to social media, issuing a time-sensitive post urging action by 'Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time,' although further details were sparse, and White House representatives could not be reached for comment.

This follows an earlier social media statement by Trump, reiterating the need for Iran to act swiftly or face infrastructural repercussions, though the initial post did not specify a deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)