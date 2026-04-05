Left Menu

Trump's Ultimatum: Strait of Hormuz Showdown

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, demanding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening or risk attacks on critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. This ultimatum was made during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 22:21 IST
Trump's Ultimatum: Strait of Hormuz Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a dramatic ultimatum to Iran, demanding the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening or else face targeted attacks on crucial infrastructure. This was revealed in an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

The President's threat underscored potential destruction, with Trump warning that Iran could be left without power plants and bridges if they did not comply. He also took to social media, issuing a time-sensitive post urging action by 'Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time,' although further details were sparse, and White House representatives could not be reached for comment.

This follows an earlier social media statement by Trump, reiterating the need for Iran to act swiftly or face infrastructural repercussions, though the initial post did not specify a deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

 India
2
Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Landslides Halt Traffic on Vital Jammu-Srinagar Highway

 India
3
Global Minds: Political Tensions, Energy Crises, and Tech Battles

Global Minds: Political Tensions, Energy Crises, and Tech Battles

 Global
4
A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

A Quiet Force in Puducherry Politics: N Rangasamy's Poised Campaign Trail

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026