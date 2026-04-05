Trump's Easter Outburst on Social Media Sparks Political Backlash

In a startling social media post on Easter Sunday, President Donald Trump launched a profane warning at Iran, demanding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz or facing dire consequences. His message has induced a storm of criticism, even from within his party.

Former allies, like ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, openly criticized the President's approach, urging his administration to intervene. Democrats echoed similar sentiments, labeling the incident as a concerning escalation by the President.

Commentators highlighted the uniqueness of this social media-driven conflict, addressing the potential risks to military personnel involved. There is palpable unease about Trump's current state of mind and the broader implications for U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)