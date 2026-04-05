Iranian Culture Minister Dismisses Trump's Threats

In a pointed response to recent threats from the White House, Iran's culture minister labeled President Donald Trump as an 'unstable, delusional figure.' Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri, speaking to The Associated Press, underscored Iran's general indifference to Trump's statements, attributing his rhetoric to a lack of personal and verbal stability.

President Trump had announced plans to target Iran's critical infrastructure on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed. Through an expletive-laden social media post, he warned that Iranians would endure severe consequences unless the waterway was reopened to marine traffic.

Salihi-Amiri downplayed the threats, describing Trump as a confusing phenomenon that defies analysis by both Iranians and Americans. He reiterated that while the Strait is accessible globally, it remains closed to enemies of Iran, reflecting Tehran's resilient stance against escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)