Escalation in the Strait: US and Iran Tensions at Boiling Point

Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump has heightened threats towards Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Monday. Trump's ultimatum involved threats to target Iran's critical infrastructure if unmet, causing global unrest over trade routes and energy supplies.

In response, Iranian leaders retaliated, with parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf labeling Trump's threats as reckless and warning against the commission of war crimes. Meanwhile, the former foreign minister warned of potentially targeting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in counteraction.

The conflict has already resulted in significant casualties and geopolitical disturbances, with both Iranian and US forces suffering incidents and global trade affected. As international calls for de-escalation intensify, the situation remains precarious with high stakes for global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)