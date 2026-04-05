Ukraine and Syria have reached a significant agreement to enhance their security cooperation, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent remarks. The Ukrainian leader, who is currently touring Middle Eastern countries, met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus to discuss mutual growth in military expertise.

Zelenskiy emphasized the regions' interest in exchanging security experiences, especially given Ukraine's extensive knowledge in dealing with drone and missile attacks, a skill honed during its prolonged conflict with Russia. Additionally, Ukraine aims to support Middle Eastern food security, leveraging its prowess as a major grain producer and supplier.

During his diplomatic tour, Zelenskiy also engaged in discussions with Turkish officials and forged long-term military cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These efforts signal Ukraine's intent to strengthen ties and collaborative opportunities in security, energy, and military domains within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)