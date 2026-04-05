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Ukraine and Syria Forge Path to Enhanced Security Collaboration

Ukraine and Syria have committed to bolstering their security cooperation, as Ukraine seeks to leverage its military experience in the region amidst growing tensions from continued conflict. President Zelenskiy has been touring the Middle East, promoting military collaboration and food security initiatives, while reaffirming ties with Turkey and other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:44 IST
Ukraine and Syria Forge Path to Enhanced Security Collaboration
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Ukraine and Syria have reached a significant agreement to enhance their security cooperation, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's recent remarks. The Ukrainian leader, who is currently touring Middle Eastern countries, met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus to discuss mutual growth in military expertise.

Zelenskiy emphasized the regions' interest in exchanging security experiences, especially given Ukraine's extensive knowledge in dealing with drone and missile attacks, a skill honed during its prolonged conflict with Russia. Additionally, Ukraine aims to support Middle Eastern food security, leveraging its prowess as a major grain producer and supplier.

During his diplomatic tour, Zelenskiy also engaged in discussions with Turkish officials and forged long-term military cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These efforts signal Ukraine's intent to strengthen ties and collaborative opportunities in security, energy, and military domains within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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