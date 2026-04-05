Trump's Bold Threats: Power Play in Iran

In a significant escalation of tension, President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, demanding the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Utilizing his social media platform on Easter Sunday, Trump threatened to target crucial Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran did not comply.

The president's ultimatum unfolded amidst a backdrop of recent military conflict, notably a daring rescue of U.S. pilots from within Iranian borders, which Trump lauded as an 'Easter Miracle.' Despite the heightened hostilities, discussions for a potential diplomatic resolution were underway, with Trump expressing both optimism and readiness for decisive action.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a counter-warning, highlighting potential reprisals against U.S. economic interests should attacks persist. Meanwhile, criticism arose over the president's rhetoric, as observers cautioned against his aggressive language, which some deemed as undermining international humanitarian law and exacerbating regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)