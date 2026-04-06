High-Stakes Diplomacy: Potential Ceasefire Among U.S., Iran, and Regional Mediators
The United States, Iran, and regional mediators are in discussions about a possible 45-day ceasefire, which could lead to a permanent resolution to ongoing conflicts. The talks involve a two-phased deal with a ceasefire as the first phase. U.S. President Trump has set a deadline for Iranian cooperation.
In a developing diplomatic effort, the United States, Iran, and a consortium of regional mediators are discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire aimed at resolving ongoing hostilities, according to an Axios report citing multiple sources.
While Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, U.S. officials have yet to comment. Talks reportedly involve a two-phase plan: an initial ceasefire followed by negotiations for a permanent end to the war. An extension could be granted if more time is needed to finalize talks.
Adding urgency, President Donald Trump announced a Tuesday deadline for Iran to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz or face potential military action. This development underlines the high stakes involved in the diplomatic negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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