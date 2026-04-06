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BJP's Ideological Journey: A Testament to 'Nation First'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the BJP's growth as ideology-driven rather than power-driven during the party's foundation day celebration. Celebrating the BJP's legacy, he termed it a living ideological tradition, rooted in leaders' values, and hailed it for empowering 145 crore Indians with service and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST
BJP's Ideological Journey: A Testament to 'Nation First'
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On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the BJP's growth trajectory, stating it is founded on ideology, not the quest for power. This declaration was made during the party's foundation day celebrations at the Gorakhnath Temple premises.

The event saw Adityanath participating actively, extending greetings to party members and capturing a moment with office-bearers through a selfie. In his message on social media platform X, he underscored the party's commitment to 'Antyodaya to Rashtroudaya'.

Adityanath celebrated the BJP as the 'world's largest political party', describing it as more than just an organization. He reflected on its growth into a massive ideological entity inspired by leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and praised its dedication to nation-building and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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