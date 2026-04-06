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Former Cameron Advisor Steve Hilton Endorsed by Trump for California Governor

Former British aide Steve Hilton, who previously advised David Cameron, has been endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump for California's gubernatorial race. With dual nationality, Hilton aims to bring change focusing on local issues. Polls show a competitive race against both Republican and Democratic candidates in California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:06 IST
Former Cameron Advisor Steve Hilton Endorsed by Trump for California Governor

In an announcement stirring political circles, ex-President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Steve Hilton for the governorship of California. Hilton, who notably served as a strategy director under former Prime Minister David Cameron, later transitioned to roles in media hosting and now aspires for a high political position in the U.S.

The gubernatorial race is tightly contested, with current polls indicating that Hilton and fellow Republican Chad Bianco are neck-and-neck with Democratic contenders, including U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell and former U.S. Representative Katie Porter. This shows a balanced battle across party lines.

Hilton and Bianco are campaigning on state-centric issues such as crime and taxes while aligning themselves with Trump's political ideology. Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom, the outgoing governor, is barred from seeking a third term, marking an open field for Republican resurgence in California's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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